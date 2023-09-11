Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
Camp Fire Central Oregon's introductory camp on robotics opened for registration Sunday, with locations in Bend and Redmond.
Spots are also open for First LEGO League competitive teams in both Bend and Redmond, though they are starting to fill up, said Camp Fire officials.
The introductory camp is for second through sixth graders, and competitive teams are for fourth through seventh graders.
Robotics Level 1 is split into sessions for second and third graders, and then fourth through sixth graders. The camp is intended for those with little to no experience with robotics, and provides instruction on how to build and program a robot.
The camp runs in three-week sessions, one day a week.
The second and third graders will meet Mondays at the Sunlight Solar building in central Bend Oct. 9-23 or Nov. 6-20 between 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. The fourth through sixth graders will meet on Tuesdays at the same building and the same time, though Oct. 10-24 or Nov. 7-21.
Camp Fire Central Oregon is also running a Level 1 robotics camp in Redmond for fourth through sixth graders, with a location to be announced. It will run Thursdays 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. Oct 12-26 or Nov. 9-23.
The First LEGO League competitive teams will meet once a week for 10 weeks. The competition's theme this year is Art in Robotics. Camp Fire Central Oregon will also be inviting parent volunteers to join the teams each week.
There will be two Bend teams and one Redmond team. One Bend team, for fifth through seventh graders, will meet Mondays 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 through Dec. 4 at the Sunlight Solar building. The Tuesday team, for fourth through sixth graders, will meet Sept. 19 through Dec. 5 at the same building and time.
The Redmond team, for fourth through seventh graders, will meet Thursdays Sept. 21 through Dec. 7 at the same time at a location yet to be announced.
Financial assistance is available for all the camps.
Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
