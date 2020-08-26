Families in Bend have a new option for making sure their elementary school students are keeping up with distance learning assignments.
Applications opened Wednesday for Operation Recreation "Team Up," a partnership between the Bend Park & Recreation District and Bend La-Pine Schools to provide an all-day childcare program for children in grades 1-5 during the school district's period of online learning.
The Bend-La Pine school board voted unanimously Aug. 1 to move at least the first six weeks of classes to the comprehensive distance education for all students, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district will reevaluate the situation every six weeks to decide if classes can return in person.
The new childcare program will take place from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting on Sept. 16, according to an announcement from the park district. Recreation staff will lead participants in recreation activities and encourage students to follow through with online assignments and connecting with teachers.
“We will do our best to encourage and support kids with their distance learning as a complement to the efforts that parents and educators will do to help ensure their children are successfully completing their school requirements,” park district Recreation Services Director Matt Mercer said in the announcement.
Between 275 and 500 spots in the program will be offered, depending on interest and available resources, Mercer said. The program will take place at all of Bend-La Pine's elementary schools other than Amity and Westside Village, and students will be placed at their home schools when possible.
The park district plans to allocate about a third of the spots to families with financial need, Mercer said. The program costs $200 a week for families that don't qualify for financial assistance.
The school district will serve meals at the program sites, Mercer said, though the cost of those meals is still being determined.
Participants and staff in the program will receive daily health checks, and group sizes will be stable to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19, the park district said. The program is scheduled to run through Oct. 23, with additional sessions to be added if Bend-La Pine schools chooses to extend distance learning operations.
Registration closes on Aug. 31 and is available on the park district's website: bendparksandrec.org/activities/childcare.
