A new regional office to address homelessness in Central Oregon named its first director, Cheyenne Purrington, on Thursday. The Coordinated Houseless Response Office is a joint effort from local city governments and Deschutes County to collaborate in responding to homelessness in Central Oregon.

“We have a unique opportunity to move our response efforts in the right direction and end the trauma of houselessness for our most vulnerable neighbors,” Purrington said in a news release. “Houselessness is a complex topic, but its solutions are quite simple. We know what works, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

