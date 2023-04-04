Tammy Baney, executive director of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, will moderate a forum later this month where Central Oregon's city managers will discuss the common concerns throughout the region's cities.
Central Oregon's city managers will discuss the common concerns throughout the region's cities during a forum this month.
The City Club of Central Oregon is hosting the April 20 forum to spark dialogue about "how the region is growing together, what is unique in each community and collaborative solutions that are being pursued across the region," a press release from the club said.
"Central Oregon has many concerns in common across the region including homelessness, economic development, infrastructure, water and tourism," the release said.
The panelists include Eric King, Bend's city manager, Geoff Wullschlager, La Pine's city manager, Steve Forrester, Prineville's city manager, Keith Witcosky, Redmond's city manager, Joe O'Neil, Sisters' interim city manager, and Christy Wurster, interim city manager for Madras.
The forum will be moderated by Tammy Baney, executive director of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, the release said. Attendees will be able to ask questions to the city managers at the forum.
