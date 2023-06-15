Reed Market railroad

In this 2014 Bulletin file photo, traffic backs up as a train crosses Reed Market Road in Bend.

 Andy Tullis/Bulletin file

Traffic backed up for blocks on Reed Market Road at the train crossing has been the reality for southeast Bend residents for years, even though city planners have discussed building overpass for nearly a decade. 

But now a solution has become a major priority.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.