BrightSide Animal Center started a fundraising campaign last year to replace its outdoor kennels, some of which were used when they installed them 18 years ago, according to Pat Bowling, manager of the animal shelter in Redmond.
The dogs at the shelter, which was built in 2002 at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave., use the outdoor kennels for a few hours each day, to get some fresh air and a change of scenery, said Bowling. "Those kennels are constantly being rotated all day long," she said. The chain link — in some areas reinforced with layers of wire mesh and zip ties — has been repaired over the years, but it's become unsafe for both the dogs and shelter staff and volunteers, she said. "They've outlived their life."
The fundraising hit a few bumps because of the restrictions in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Bowling. BrightSide's annual "Spay-ghetti" dinner had to be canceled, and proceeds from the shelter's thrift store were stopped while the store had to be closed, she said.
But there were still people working on a solution to the need for new kennels — and in true Central Oregon style, that solution involves beer.
The "safe kennels" project has had a boost from a partnership with Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, which on Friday released a special 100-case run of "Pawsitive IPA," featuring photos of animals from the shelter. A dollar from each six-pack will go to BrightSide, as well as a portion of each draft of the IPA. Cascade Lakes is also matching the amount raised, said Bowling. The Pawsitive IPA is being sold at Seventh Street Brewhouse in Redmond and The Lodge in Bend.
The project was the idea of Louise Kaplan, a member of the 2019-2020 Redmond Leadership class, a group that brings together business people and individuals to get a closer look at how the city runs. An important part of the class, said Kaplan, is a volunteer project. This past year's cohort was large enough to divide into two groups, and Kaplan's group chose to support BrightSide's kennel project after hearing Bowling speak at one of their meetings.
Kaplan, who has volunteered with BrightSide for its fundraising — including as bingo caller at the bingo nights held at Seventh Street Brewhouse — had heard of a similar partnership between animal shelter and brewery in North Dakota.
She and the group floated the idea to Andy Rhine, co-owner of Cascade Lakes Brewing, "who said, 'I'm in, I'm all in,'" said Kaplan.
The Redmond Leadership class input didn't stop there. The group includes an architect, a city planner and people from the city permitting department, and someone in the construction industry, said Kaplan. They individually volunteered their time and expertise to prepare plans and worked with contractors to donate in-kind labor and material, decreasing the need for cash, she said.
The phase one construction began last week with the demolition and removal of the first section of kennels, said Bowling. Staff members from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office volunteered their time and cleared away the old kennels, which saved a big expense, she said. This week they will be pouring a concrete foundation, which she said will be a huge improvement from the gravel floor. The floor of the kennels needs to be hosed off and sanitized several times a day, said Bowling, and the concrete will be much easier to clean than gravel.
Christianson Construction and Knife River have also supported the project through in-kind donations of materials and discounted labor costs.
BrightSide has raised about $35,000 of the estimated $100,000 needed, said Bowling. That estimate is for phase one of the project — about half the outdoor kennels — and the second of three phases will start as soon as finances allow, she said.
People who are interested in donating to BrightSide directly can do so on its website, and businesses with in-kind donations can contact Bowling.
BrightSide is also collecting empty cans and bottles as an ongoing fundraiser for the shelter. The 10-cent deposit adds up quickly to help with shelter operations, said Bowling — 10 cans can buy two meals for a dog or four meals for a cat. Cans and bottles can be donated at sites around Redmond, including at the BrightSide Thrift Store and the shelter.
For more info, call BrightSide Animal Center at 541-923-0882 or visit brightsideanimals.org/donate/giving-grid.
