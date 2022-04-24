Redmond shed fire

Firefighters took about one hour to get a small outbuilding fire under control Saturday night in the 7000 block of NW Grubstake Way.

 Redmond fire department photo

The fire was reported at 9 p.m. Crews continue to extinguish hot spots throughout the structure after it was brought under control. The outbuilding is a total loss. The cause of what started the fire is under investigation. Redmond Fire & Rescue fire investigators are on the scene, according to a press release.

While crews were responding, dispatchers advised that the building contained ammunition inside the building. Firefighting efforts were hampered due to the large amount of ammunition and black powder going off inside the building. Fire crews had to temporarily seek shelter and allow the ammunition to burn, while also protecting nearby buildings.

Redmond Fire & Rescue was assisted by Bend Fire & Rescue, Cloverdale Fire Protection District, Crook County Fire & Rescue, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

