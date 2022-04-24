REDMOND — Firefighters took about one hour to get a small outbuilding fire under control Saturday night in the 7000 block of NW Grubstake Way.
The fire was reported at 9 p.m. Crews continue to extinguish hot spots throughout the structure after it was brought under control. The outbuilding is a total loss. The cause of what started the fire is under investigation. Redmond Fire & Rescue fire investigators are on the scene, according to a press release.
While crews were responding, dispatchers advised that the building contained ammunition inside the building. Firefighting efforts were hampered due to the large amount of ammunition and black powder going off inside the building. Fire crews had to temporarily seek shelter and allow the ammunition to burn, while also protecting nearby buildings.
Redmond Fire & Rescue was assisted by Bend Fire & Rescue, Cloverdale Fire Protection District, Crook County Fire & Rescue, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.