The Redmond City Council declined to condemn the use of Confederate flags during community parades.
Councilor Ed Fitch had floated a proposal to discuss the use of Confederate flags during a meeting Tuesday.
The proposal was a response to use of a Confederate flag on a float during a Fourth of July parade hosted by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce. The flag was flown by Scott Stuart of the People’s Rights organization, a national conservative group founded by activist Ammon Bundy in 2020.
Fitch and councilors Clifford Evelyn and Jon Bullock denounced the use of a Confederate flag during a meeting in July. The four other councilors remained silent on the issue.
In a letter to the Redmond City Council prior to the meeting Tuesday, Fitch doubled down, saying that while the Civil War must be remembered in a historical context, no symbol of the Confederacy and its defense of slavery should be honored in the public square.
“Make no mistake about it — there is an undercurrent in Redmond, as well as other parts of the country, of those who are in favor of white supremacy or at least the defense of white privilege,” Fitch said. “The confederate flag is now a symbol of that position.”
Fitch urged the city to approve a resolution condemning symbols of hate in community parades, including the Confederate flag and Nazi symbols. Fitch also called for the council to adopt an ordinance supporting any rules the chamber adopts to prohibit symbols of hate so police can help enforce it.
The council voted 4-3 in opposition to having a future agenda item to discuss a resolution condemning symbols like the Confederate flag. Fitch, Evelyn and Bullock voted in favor.
Mayor George Endicott, who did not take a firm position on the issue in July, said he has given the issue a lot of thought after attending a recent function. Everyone he spoke with at the Veterans of Foreign Wars function “felt the right to free speech overrides any feelings of emotional turmoil,” he said.
“After much thought and soul searching, I must align with my fellow comrades and support the First Amendment,” he said in a written statement. “While I do not condone the display of hate symbols. I do think all Americans have the right to free speech. Finally, I do not think the Redmond City Council should get in the middle of social issues or programs. Those are for individual citizens and non-governmental organizations.”
Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott, who is the mayor’s wife, agreed with the mayor.
“I feel like we need to remember what our purpose here is as a City Council,” she said. “We are not in charge of the parade, and so we don’t dictate public thought. And I am not interested in coming up with a policy to tell others how to conduct their business during their parades.”
