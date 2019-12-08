As Redmond continues to grow with suburban development on its west side and industrial growth on its east side, city staff hopes to create easier connections to U.S. Highway 97 from both ends of the city.

The city has announced plans to build an interchange with Highway 97 at Quarry Avenue, south of city limits, with the help of the state and Deschutes County. City staff also wants to build two major roads from that new interchange, one connecting to Helmholtz Avenue to the northwest and the other connecting to Airport Way to the northeast.

Mike Caccavano, Redmond’s city engineer, said building the interchange and new roads would help reduce congestion on the highway and make it easier for residents on the west side and employees at businesses on the east side to travel back and forth between Redmond and Bend.

“It’s a nice commuter connection,” he said.

The interchange at Quarry will look like the existing highway interchange at Yew Avenue at Redmond’s south end, Caccavano said. That means on- and off-ramps from the highway, as well as an overpass connecting the two new roads.

City documents show the proposed new major streets branching out in opposite directions from the Quarry interchange. The western street will merge into Helmholtz with S. Canal Boulevard and Helmholtz about a mile south of Ridgeview High School.

The eastern street will travel through empty desert until it merges into SW 19th Street next to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. A roundabout is planned for the intersection at 19th and Airport Way.

The city also wants to extend the planned east -side street by relocating the current three-way stop at Airport Way and Veterans Way. In its place, the city plans to curve Airport Way northwest and build a new roundabout intersection with Veterans Way closer to S. First Street. From that roundabout, Airport Way will be extended to cross over the old Juniper Golf Course land, directly connecting the road to state Highway 126 with another roundabout.

Caccavano said the planned east -side arterial road will give freight trucks an alternative to Veterans Way and spread out traffic during the Deschutes County Fair. It could also promote development at the old Juniper Golf Course site, he added.

Construction on the projects will likely not start for at least five years, Caccavano said.

One reason is funding. The only money the city has received on the project is a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation to help design the east side major street.

The entire project could cost about $20 million to $30 million, although it’s too early to provide a very accurate estimate, Caccavano said.

Quarry Avenue — where the biggest construction work will take place — is also south of Redmond’s city limits, meaning the city will need to collaborate with Deschutes County to properly plan and build the site, Caccavano said.

The first step in the project’s planning process is to complete a traffic analysis study in the area, to prove the need for a highway interchange. Caccavano said that could be finished in the next few months.

Then, the county needs to add the project’s east -side road to its transportation system plan, a document that shows the long-term plan for transportation construction projects. The project also needs to be added to Redmond’s transportation plan.

After that, the county and city need to get an exception to Oregon’s land use laws because part of the proposed Quarry interchange is on land currently zoned for exclusive farm use.

“Because we’re building urban infrastructure in an rural area, it requires an exception for the goals of the state land use process,” Caccavano said. “Those can be complicated to get.”

Caccavano predicts construction won’t begin on the project until late 2024 at the earliest.

Still, some local officials are excited by the project. Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson said although he wants to know more about how the project will be funded, he believes the idea of a Quarry interchange and the two side roads will help make traveling easier.

“There is a need for the county to access some of those lands more easily, rather than everything going on the Yew (interchange),” Henderson said. “There’s merit in the extension of 19th down to Quarry, and being able to get people on and off (Highway) 97 at another place.”