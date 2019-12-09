To accommodate a planned population growth of nearly 17,500 people in Redmond by 2039, the city needs to get ready for thousands of new homes, according to a recent analysis.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Redmond City Council plans to vote on the recommendations of a housing needs analysis. It states that Redmond needs to rezone its land to prepare for that, as well as annex land from its urban growth boundary to prepare for nearly 7,000 housing units expected to be built by 2039.

The analysis was written in June by Portland-based consulting firm ECONorthwest. One major emphasis of the analysis was the need for a variety of housing in Redmond — not just single-family homes and apartments, but also townhomes, condominiums and duplexes.

“Redmond would still look like Redmond (in 2039), but with a little more diversity of housing types,” said Beth Goodman, project manager from ECONorthwest.

The analysis states that by 2039, Redmond will need 6,963 new housing units for its expected 17,429 new residents.

Only 60% of those new units will be single-family, detached homes. As recently as 2017, 73% of housing units in Redmond were single-family, detached houses, according to ECONorthwest’s analysis.

The analysis says a variety of housing options will help keep Redmond affordable for lower- and middle-income households. About 42% of Redmond households spend more than 30% of their income on housing, according to ECONorthwest.

Furthermore, the firm said, some aging baby boomers may prefer smaller, easier-to-maintain and more affordable homes as they retire. By 2040, people aged 60 and older will make up nearly a third of Redmond’s population, according to the analysis.

And not all of this higher-density housing will be for low-income families. Goodman said middle-class households would also benefit.

“That middle income housing is at least as important, in terms of being missing, as low-income housing,” Goodman said.

Not only does Redmond need to rezone more land to accommodate high-density housing, but it also doesn’t have enough land zoned for “limited residential” housing, or homes with large lots between 8,000 and 20,000 square feet of land, Goodman said.

The ECONorthwest analysis says Redmond doesn’t have enough land in its city limits to fit all these new homes, large and small. Redmond needs to annex 286 acres of land from its urban growth boundary into its city limits by 2039, the firm recommends.

John Roberts, Redmond’s deputy city manager, agreed with this recommendation.

“We absolutely need to expand our city limits,” he said.

If approved by the Redmond City Council , the housing needs analysis will go to the state government for approval, Roberts said. After that, it will be incorporated into Redmond’s comprehensive plan — a document, scheduled to be updated in 2020, that maps out a city’s future.

After the housing analysis is approved, the city will be responsible for implementing the strategies it recommends, Roberts said. Those recommendations include considering increasing density in a variety of zoning types, as well as supporting the development of small vacant parcels and the construction of affordable housing.

The housing needs analysis is one of three required studies that need to be updated for Redmond’s new comprehensive plan, Roberts said. The other two are a study on the city’s transportation system and a study on its workforce and employment makeup.

Redmond Mayor George Endicott said he has experience with handling rapid housing growth. In the mid-1990s, he led the planning commission for booming Prince William County in Virginia’s Washington, D.C. suburbs, he said.

Endicott said he likes the idea of embracing a larger variety of housing types in Redmond, including denser housing.

“Around the nation, people have a big variety of housing options,” he said. “I think we should explore them all and see what works in Redmond.”