The Dry Canyon park in central Redmond will finally receive a new staircase next year on its northeast end after more than a decade of discussion.
The staircase will climb from the canyon to the east side of the Maple Avenue Bridge, right at the recently-completed Paul Hathaway Overlook Park, according to a city report. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2021, the report stated.
There is currently a 1.5-mile gap between the two eastern staircases in the Dry Canyon.
The Redmond City Council unanimously approved a contract just shy of $100,000 with engineering firm DOWL, which has offices throughout the Western U.S., to finish designing the staircase and provide oversight on its construction. About 90% of the design was completed nine years ago, but it needs to be updated and finished.
The city has yet to ask for bids for building the staircase, said Annie McVay, manager of the city parks department. She estimates the staircase will cost about $500,000.
