Land annexation deals approved by the Redmond City Council on Tuesday night are expected to eventually add 172 acres to the city, including land that will be used for new homes near Ridgeview High School.
The council approved an agreement to bring about 16.25 acres of land into the city limits, although that process could take about a year to finish. The council also made a final approval of annexing 155.8 acres of industrial-zoned land along the city's eastern border.
Beaverton developer Ed Bartholemy, who requested that the city annex his land near Ridgeview High School, eventually plans to build housing in that rapidly-growing south end of Redmond. He doesn't yet know how many houses will be built, or how big they'll be, he said.
“That’s in flux right now. It will depend on the zoning," Bartholemy said.
Bartholemy plans to add a walking trail alongside the nearby canal, along with some public art near the new houses, he said.
"I think it will be spectacular," he said of his future development.
Mayor George Endicott said the continued residential growth surrounding Ridgeview High School is following city plans from a decade ago.
"When the high school was going in down there, we said, ‘All this land around that is going to develop as a community,’ and that’s exactly what’s happening," Endicott said after the City Council meeting. "The plan works.”
Deborah McMahon, the city's planning manager, said the City Council's Tuesday night approval of the annexation agreement with Bartholemy kicked off a year-long process. This includes zoning the land before annexing it, a land use application, and one more City Council public vote, she said.
The other annexation action taken Tuesday night by the council wrapped up a months-long process. The 155.8 acres of land on Redmond's east side is mostly zoned for light industrial use, with a small chunk zoned for heavy industrial use.
Businesses in light industrial areas are typically quieter office spaces, compared to noisier operations in heavy industrial-zoned areas, like manufacturing plants, McMahon said.
This annexation still needs Endicott's signature and state approval to move forward, which should take about 30 days, McMahon said.
The city added this land to its urban growth boundary in January, after approving a land-swap with Deschutes County. The land that the city is about to annex is closer to utilities, and therefore will be faster to develop for new business, McMahon said.
"The land we’re taking in now is pretty much ready to roll,” she said.
