A Redmond City Council vote Tuesday night was the final bureaucratic step in transforming a blighted patch of downtown Redmond into 36 parking spots.
The City Council — acting as the Urban Renewal Agency Board — unanimously approved a $282,906.30 contract to build a parking lot with Redmond contractor McKenzie Cascade at a board meeting Tuesday night.
The lot will be built at the northwest corner of NW Fourth Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, only two blocks away from Redmond's main downtown strip.
The city purchased the vacant land in September 2019 with the intention of building the parking lot, city documents state.
Not only would the project add more parking to downtown Redmond, but it would also add a sidewalk along Fourth Street, between Evergreen and Deschutes avenues, city documents state.
The city expects construction on the lot to begin in March, with parking available by June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.