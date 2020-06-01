The Redmond City Council has a new member: local general contractor Albert Calderon.
Calderon was appointed last week by Mayor George Endicott to fill the seat of Joe Centanni, who resigned his position on the council because of his move to Boise, Idaho. Centanni had served on the Redmond City Council in two stints: from 2006-2011, and from 2012-2020.
The council approved Calderon's appointment during their remotely held night council meeting on May 26.
Calderon, the owner of the Calderon Enterprises LLC property maintenance company, grew up in Redmond and graduated from Redmond High School in 2001, according to a city press release.
Because Centanni's term was set to expire in 2020, Calderon will have to run for re-election during the November general election to keep his new seat.
Both Calderon and Mayor Endicott did not respond to calls for comment as of Monday afternoon. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
