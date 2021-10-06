The Redmond City Council allocated its remaining $2.93 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward its public safety facility project.
The council voted 4-3 Tuesday to spend $631,535 on the relocation and expansion of the city's police station, adding to the $2 million already allocated to the project last month. The vote followed a separate approval to move funding for homeless shelters off the table.
Councilor Jon Bullock, who voted against using funds for the police station Tuesday night, told the council he has been disappointed and disillusioned by the entire process for the use of the federal relief funds. He asked the council to reset the process before allocating the remaining funds.
"I would like to see us entertain the possibility of reserving these funds so that we can look at a process that would be inclusive, would honor the needs of the community and would allow more nonprofit organizations to be involved in the process," Bullock said. "I've said repeatedly, I'm not against the concept of the public safety facility, but I am against proposing different parties of our community for political gain here."
Since August, the City Council has argued over whether to allocate a portion of the federal relief funds to help nonprofits open needed homeless shelters in the city. While the council narrowly supported using nearly $1 million for three homeless shelters in early August, the plan was not formally approved. Since then, a convoluted process has ensued, resulting in one of the nonprofits withdrawing its request for funding and some councilors introducing new options.
After the nonprofit Shephard's House Ministries withdrew its request for funding, Mayor George Endicott invited the Redmond Senior Center to submit a proposal for $250,000 to upgrade the facility's commercial kitchen. The proposal was approved in September along with $50,000 for the implementation of a safe parking initiative. The council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an ordinance allowing regulated overnight camping in certain parking lots.
Meanwhile, a vote on whether to allocate funds to the nonprofit Bethlehem Inn to open a shelter in downtown Redmond and to Oasis Village to create a managed camp was delayed twice in September as the council urged the county to cover the cost with its federal relief dollars.
With winter approaching, Deschutes County commissioners voted last week to give Bethlehem Inn the remainder of the funds needed, matching a previous $450,000 contribution. At the time, the county expected the city of Redmond to match the contribution, but the city took the option off table for a vote Tuesday following the County Commission's decision.
The County Commission did not allocate funds to Oasis Village, and the council on Tuesday voted 4-3 to deny the request.
Councilor Ed Fitch said he is worried the process the council took has alienated people who work with various nonprofits assisting with homelessness. He argued that allocating the remainder of the funds to the public safety facility could hurt the city's effort in passing a bond in May to fund the rest of the project.
He also argued that the council would only be using 6% of the federal relief funds to help Oasis Village open a low-barrier shelter, a type of shelter where people do not have to be sober. The shelter would address state legislation and court rulings that require cities and counties to have adequate shelter space in order to ban camping in public places.
Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott, who voted against funding Oasis Village, believes funding to address homelessness should not come from the city.
Clark-Endicott, who is married to the mayor, argued that priority should be placed on the city's senior population, and that using federal relief dollars on the public safety facility would lower the financial burden on seniors living on fixed incomes who would pay for the project if voters approve a bond in May.
"An 82-year-old woman who walks with a cane and is barely holding on, staying in the home that she shared with her now deceased husband of 60 years cannot absorb the cost of homelessness," Clark-Endicott said Tuesday. "I speak for her tonight and I stand with her. I think we have to ask ourselves, who are you going to stand for tonight?"
Bob Bohac, the outreach director for Jericho Road, which is leading the Oasis Village project, told The Bulletin he is very disappointed in the process.
"It's not what you're proposing, it seems to me," Bohac said. "It's who you know. And that's, I think, very unfortunate. Our request seems to not be helping a group of individuals that certain council members look very favorably upon. And that's sad. That's really sad."
The city expects to receive a second distribution of $2.93 million in federal relief funds in June.
