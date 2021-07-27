Redmond Airport, one of Oregon's fastest growing airports, hopes to add a direct flight to Dallas, Texas by spring.
Oregon Democrats, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, announced Tuesday that the airport will receive an $800,000 federal grant to initiate a direct flight from Central Oregon to Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport.
"Expanded air links for the Redmond Airport strengthen the Central Oregon economy by adding options for visitors attracted by the region’s world-class recreation, and make it easier for local families wanting to connect with loved ones," Wyden said.
Merkley added he is pleased to see federal funding help connect Central Oregon to other major travel hubs.
"I will continue to do all that I can to secure the infrastructure investments Oregonians and Oregon businesses need to get themselves or their products from Point A to Point B with ease," he said.
The grant will support a revenue guarantee and marketing program to recruit, initiate and back the new flight. The revenue guarantee is an incentive that ensures the airline that opens the new destination will make a certain amount of money off the flight as it becomes self-sustaining.
Zachary Bass, Redmond's airport director, said American Airlines expressed interest in serving the flight to Dallas last year. He hopes to resume conversations and create a plan.
He said the airport has used federal grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Small Community Air Service Development Program to add and jump start flights to new destinations.
The grants helped the airport support a new route to Phoenix in 2016, and Los Angeles before that. Bass said the grant was also used to add more frequent flights to San Francisco and Salt Lake City about 10 years ago.
"It is a tool that we've used before and we've been successful," Bass said.
The airport flies passengers direct to Burbank, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Phoenix-Mesa, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.
"The airport is excited to be able to offer all our businesses and customers a new destination," Bass said in a statement. "We know there is a strong link between Dallas and Central Oregon."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.