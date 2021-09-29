Deschutes County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously agreed to contribute additional federal coronavirus relief funds to the nonprofit Bethlehem Inn so it can open a homeless shelter in downtown Redmond before winter.
This is the second time the county has given money toward the shelter, matching a previous $450,000 contribution. At the time, the county expected the city of Redmond to match the contribution. The money was intended to fill a funding gap for the shelter primarily supported by a state-funded Project Turnkey grant.
The Redmond City Council has been talking about helping three nonprofits, including Bethlehem Inn, open homeless shelters since early August, when the council approved investing $1 million of its $2.93 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. But when it came time to formalize the decision in late August, the concept was not approved.
The process since then has been convoluted. New proposals were brought to the table earlier this month and tensions between city councilors has risen. What has become clear is the majority of the City Council believes funding to address homelessness should not come from the city. And the council has instead asked the county to fund the shelters.
But everyone agrees the shelters are needed.
Bethlehem Inn is converting a downtown Redmond hotel into a high-barrier homeless shelter, meaning someone needs to be sober to stay there. It is expected to open in October.
Oasis Village, a project in part orchestrated by Jericho Road, is seeking $181,500 to create a managed camp where people can camp legally. The camp would function as a low-barrier shelter, meaning people are not required to be sober.
Shepherd’s House Ministries, a nonprofit that withdrew its request for $300,000 earlier this month, is also seeking to open a low-barrier shelter in the city.
On Sept. 14, the City Council voted 5-2 to invest $2 million of the $2.93 million it received in federal relief funds toward the relocation and expansion of its police station. In two separate votes, the council voted 4-3 to table decisions on funding the Bethlehem Inn shelter and Oasis Village until the County Commission could meet in late September to consider funding the shelters.
When the commission met Monday, Chairman Tony DeBone asked commissioners to consider providing the rest of the money for Bethlehem Inn. While the other two commissioners were supportive of providing more funding for the project, there were concerns about the message the county would send by picking up the cost.
“I really do want to see us build a partnership structure and relationship around these issues,” Commissioner Phil Chang said. “Because as we’re all aware, this is a massive problem, and if we send the message that the county will just try and absorb the whole thing for the region, we’re not going to be able to do it. We’re not going to be able to deliver on that.”
Chang attended the City Council meeting on Tuesday to ask for co-investment between the the city and county on the Bethlehem Inn shelter and Oasis Village project.
Chang was also one of 80 people — along with 25 organizations, including Central Oregon Health Council and St. Charles Health System — that signed a letter asking the City Council to allocate funding to the shelters.
“Together, these projects fill separate and distinct gaps in Redmond’s homeless response system,” the letter said. “We, the undersigned, are united in our belief that housing is health care.
“We believe that supporting the development of Oasis Village and the expansion of the Bethlehem Inn into Redmond will help alleviate the existing strain on healthcare providers, crisis services, and on the residents of Redmond who are currently sleeping outside. Solutions to a complex social issue like homelessness require creative, collaborative investments and partnerships across health care, safety net services, and local jurisdictions.”
At the Tuesday meeting, the council voted again 4-3 to table the decision until the county had a definitive vote.
On Wednesday, the County Commission unanimously voted to contribute the additional $450,000 to Bethlehem Inn.
Chang said that as part of that contribution he wants the county to write a letter to the city asking for their future financial partnership in addressing homelessness and projects including Oasis Village.
While the council tabled the vote on funding the shelters on Tuesday, it dedicated money to two other projects.
The council voted 4-3 to approve allocating $50,000 for the implementation of a safe parking initiative. The council is expected to unanimously approve an ordinance in early October to allow for overnight camping and transitional overnight parking.
Safe parking is a concept used in other cities in the U.S. It gives people who cannot find low-income housing a secure place to temporarily park their cars. Vehicle camping will be limited to properties operated by religious institutions, nonprofit and public or commercial entities. REACH, a nonprofit in Redmond, would operate and manage the program.
Properties would be required to have toilets, hand-washing and trash-disposal facilities, and the city expects properties to host up to six vehicles.
The council also voted unanimously to approve $250,000 to upgrade the commercial kitchen at the Redmond Senior Center. The proposal was introduced at the council meeting earlier this month at the invitation of Mayor George Endicott. The senior center is the only provider of Meals on Wheels in the area. The national network provides and delivers meals to seniors.
Councilor Jon Bullock said that while he supports using funds to rebuild the kitchen at the senior center, he said it was the result of a process that was not inclusive of other nonprofits and community needs.
“I’m not confident that the process that was set forth and carried out allowed us to get there,” Bullock said. “That said, I won’t hold up to vote for the senior center because I believe it’s a good use of that money. But I do provide commentary that I’m not sure the process has led us to a good spot.”
Meanwhile, Endicott and others on the council have shown support for using the remaining $631,535 for the relocation and expansion of the police station.
The council will discuss and possibly decide how to use the remainder of the funding in early October.
