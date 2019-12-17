Less than 72 hours after suspected eco-terrorist Joseph Mahmoud Dibee met with prosecutors in December 2005 and heard their evidence tying him to an arson at a Redmond meat packing plant, he went home, burned incriminating material in his fireplace and fled the United States, prosecutors alleged in a recent court filing.

A friend drove Dibee to Mexico and then he flew to Beirut, Lebanon. From there, he traveled to Syria, where he lived for some time, before moving to Russia, prosecutors say. Both Syria and Russia don’t have extradition treaties with the United States, and he remained a fugitive for more than 12 years, according to prosecutors.

He wasn’t caught until he attempted to fly from El Salvador back to Russia through Havana on Aug. 2, 2018, using a Syrian passport with a fake name, “Yousef Deba.’’ He also had Russian residency paperwork in that name as well, according to investigators.

In El Salvador, officials obtained biometric data from Dibee that linked him to outstanding U.S. warrants for his arrest, but they were confused by the different name on his paperwork and weren’t able to resolve the discrepancy before he boarded his plane for Cuba. Dibee had told authorities he had been in El Salvador to go kayaking with friends in San Salvador, according to court records.

When Dibee landed in Havana, Cuban officials detained him and he was turned over to the FBI on Aug. 9, 2018.

Even though he fled the United States and avoided federal arson charges, a federal judge granted Dibee release from custody Friday pending trial.

U.S. District Judge Ann L. Aiken’s decision came after Dibee spent nearly 10 minutes describing in detail several environmental projects he’s worked on while living in Syria and Russia over the last decade.

Dibee, an engineer by training, spoke of a solar thermal power project he developed in Syria before fleeing the war, of a separation machine he developed for gold mining in Ecuador to avoid the use of mercury and his research to create a biological process for industrial mining to avoid the use of cyanide.

“The charges are literally from three lifetimes ago,’’ Dibee told the judge. “As times go by, people develop … people change over time. We learn from our mistakes.’’

Aiken agreed that Dibee, now 52, is “a different person.” “You have enough skills to provide and you can do that on pretrial release,’’ she told him.

The judge ordered Dibee be placed on home detention at the Seattle residence of his sister, a doctor, and be monitored with an electronic anklet. He was ordered to turn over all his travel documents to the government and have no contact with the co-defendants in the extensive case. He must also have regular check-ins with his pretrial services officer.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Barrow said there’s a risk Dibee will flee again to avoid prosecution and that he remains a danger to the community. While on the run, Dibee chose to live in Syria and Russia, two countries that he knew had no extradition treaty with America, the prosecutor noted.

“He was only willing to come back to the United States if the charges against him were dismissed,’’ Barrow said.

Dibee is accused of taking part in a string of environmental sabotage across the West.

He was indicted in 2006 in Oregon on charges of arson, conspiracy to commit arson and destruction of an energy facility. He also faces charges of conspiracy to commit arson and possession of a destructive device in federal court in Washington and conspiracy to commit arson, arson of a government building and possession of a destructive device during a crime of violence in California.

He’s accused of helping destroy the Cavel West Inc. meatpacking plant in Redmond on July 1, 1997. Those involved wore dark clothing, masks and gloves. Dibee drilled holes and poured flammable gel into holes around the property, prosecutors said. One of three explosive devices ignited prematurely. The arson caused $1.2 million in damage.

He also is accused of willfully damaging a Bonneville Power Administration tower near Bend on Dec. 30, 1999, though his attorney said Dibee didn’t play a role and called that charge “bogus.’’

According to the government, Dibee was subpoenaed to a grand jury in the Western District of Washington on Dec. 7, 2005. He met with a federal prosecutor and an FBI agent two days later to hear about evidence they had tying him to arson at the Redmond plant, but Dibee never provided any information and didn’t testify before the grand jury.

He remained on the run until his arrest last year.

The prosecutor argued that the passport was in a false name, “Yousef Deba.’’ Dibee’s lawyer, Paul Hood, countered that the name on the passport represented the Arab Syrian version of Joseph Dibee. It wasn’t an alias and there was nothing nefarious about it, Hood told the judge.

When Dibee left the United States in 2005, no charges had been filed against him yet, his lawyer said. In that December 2005 meeting Dibee had with an FBI agent, the agent was “hoping to flip him,’’ Hood said. Since Dibee refused to cooperate or provide any information, the government has taken an aggressive stance toward his client, his lawyer said.

From 2005 through 2018, Hood said Dibee engaged in “good acts,’’ seeking to affect change through the research and development of better environmental practices that would financially benefit companies and their bottom line.

Dibee, sitting beside his lawyer and wearing a black-and-white striped jail suit with the word “inmate’’ stamped in red on back, told the judge that he’s learned direct action and protests don’t really work. “The best way to make change is to make good environmental and financial practices,’’ he said.

Dibee’s lawyer argued that four co-defendants in the case were granted pretrial release, including two who faced up to 17 and 18 charges, compared to Dibee’s three charges.

Aiken, who sentenced most of the co-defendants in the case, urged the government to move Dibee’s case along, noting he’s been in custody since his arrest. Lawyers likely will work to resolve the federal charges Dibee faces in Oregon, Washington and California in court here.

“If you’re gonna make a run for it’’ that will impact sentencing, Aiken warned Dibee.

“You’re a Syrian citizen. You knew there were charges. You could have come back and dealt with them. But you’re here now,’’ she said. “I’m hopeful you’ll take this time and finish your projects.”

Federal investigators said Dibee was part of “The Family,’’ describing it as a terrorist cell of about 20 people who committed crimes in the name of two groups, the Earth Liberation Front and Animal Liberation Front.

They were arrested starting in 2005 in what the FBI called “Operation Backfire,” a task force that tracked down the suspects with the help of an informant deep within the underground group.

By the time it disbanded in 2001, the cell was responsible for at least 25 criminal acts totaling about $48 million in damages, including the 1998 torching of a ski resort in Vail, Colorado. Along with arson, their crimes ranged from vandalism, property damage and animal releases, prosecutors said.

Six men and five women prosecuted in Oregon received sentences ranging from three years to 13 years.