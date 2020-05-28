The Maple Avenue Bridge in northwest Redmond will see frequent single-lane closures for about a month starting June 8.
The bridge will receive renovations, including repairs of its concrete deck expansion joints, from the City of Redmond Public Works Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation, according to a city press release.
There will be single-lane closures on the two-lane bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the project is complete, likely by July 2, the press release stated. Drivers and pedestrians should expect delays of less than 20 minutes, and are encouraged to use caution or try an alternate route, the release stated.
