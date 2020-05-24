Two road construction projects in Redmond will close portions of streets through the summer, starting Wednesday.
NW Hemlock Avenue will be closed until Sept. 4, for improvements, including a new waterline, curbs and pedestrian paths, according to a city of Redmond news release.
South Canal Boulevard will see single lane closures through Aug. 31 near Ridgeview High School, between SW Badger Avenue and SW Heights Avenue, the release stated. This street will see improvements, including a new waterline.
Two minor projects will also begin this week. Two traffic signals on SW Highland Avenue will be shut down for one day each, so city workers can install new traffic signal controllers, the release stated. The intersection of Highland and SW 15th will be closed Tuesday, and the intersection of Highland and SW 9th will be closed Wednesday.
During the Highland intersections’ work, drivers will be asked to treat blinking red lights as four-way stops.
— Bulletin staff report
