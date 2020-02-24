A house fire destroyed a two-story home and garage in Culver on Sunday.
The occupants of the home on the 10000 block of SW Green Drive were not home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire, which was first reported at 12:09 p.m., remains under investigation.
High winds on Sunday caused challenges for Jefferson County firefighters, according to a media release from the county fire district. Crews were on the scene for seven hours extinguishing the flames and hot spots. Fire officials informed the American Red Cross on behalf of the family.
Jefferson County Fire received support from fire crews from Redmond and Warm Springs to fight the blaze.
