Despite the challenges of running a business during a pandemic, Tite Knot Craft Coffee in downtown Redmond is expanding after opening a mobile cart in January.
Owner Lauri Dahl grew up in Redmond, but moved away with her husband in 1991, unsure about whether they would return.
“Really, we had to move out of the area because there were just no options,” Dahl said. “It really, I felt, looked pretty bleak.”
Now, they are part of downtown Redmond’s urban renewal success story.
The couple returned to Redmond in 2015 after 25 years. Dahl is planning to utilize programs through the city’s downtown urban renewal district to build a brick and mortar store. She said the overall sentiment of the city has been, “We want to help you succeed.”
She said the support was the difference between being able to open and expand and not being able to.
“I’m just really proud that (Redmond) has grown the way it has, and I feel like there’s been some really good planning involved in that,” Dahl said.
Over the last several years, the changes in downtown have been dramatic. The city’s historic downtown hotel was renovated and reopened as SCP Redmond, helping spur new development. City hall moved into a revamped former school; Centennial Park doubled in size, and more parking has been added.
Five other businesses have moved into downtown Redmond this year, along with dozens of others in the past two years.
Chuck Arnold, the city’s economic development and urban renewal program manager, said that as of June, the city’s urban renewal has invested $21 million in downtown since 2013, contributing to an increase to the tax base of $98 million.
The average annual growth of property valuation in downtown is 7%, he said, and for every $1 spent by urban renewal, $4 in private investment is realized.
Arnold estimates that about 75% of the new businesses have had support from urban renewal resources whether it be helping with design, business development services, grants or loans.
Out of the about 100 retail spaces in downtown, 88% of them are filled.
“It is definitely on a very strong trajectory, and demonstrative that there’s a lot of interest in doing business in Redmond,” Arnold said. “As Redmond grows, so does downtown.”
Since 2010, Redmond’s population has grown by 27% from 26,215 residents in 2010 to 33,274 in 2020. City officials have tracked two to five people moving to the city every day over the past two years.
As the city rapidly expands, the City Council has prioritized community livability. It is also having growth management policy work sessions on key issues, including housing, infrastructure, traffic circulation, parks and urban growth boundary expansion.
“The quality of life that we’ve tried to preserve and enhance in Redmond is attracting people and attracting people to come live here and invest in properties,” Arnold said. “It is attracting entrepreneurs to come start up their business here.”
Arnold said the city is guided by what the community wants. “We look at businesses that we think will be complementary, and sometimes we just go right out and approach them,” he said.
People choose Redmond because they love its small town feeling, he said.
“But while they love the small town, they want a complete town that has as many options as possible so they can shop and dine and do everything they like to do in their life, just in Redmond,” he said.
Holly Filley, the owner of Halo Donuts & Deli, which opened in August, said there has been bigger demand than she expected.
Filley moved to Redmond from Clackamas County in 2020. She said she has long wanted to move to Central Oregon to live near her family. She decided to open her business after retiring from the U.S. Post Office.
Filley said she drove past the former deli Soup 2 Nuts one day and noticed the for lease sign.
She had an idea. She talked to her husband and sister, who also owns a business in Redmond, about opening a new deli and serving fresh doughnuts.
“I was like, ‘All right, let’s do this,’” Filley said.
Arnold said the changes downtown are dramatic.
“People get their wheels turning when they see that and they get excited and we get excited about it,” he said.
