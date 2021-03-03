The cost of Redmond's first new neighborhood park in 15 years may double, as the city parks department's plans get more ambitious.
The long-planned Quartz Park — which will be built on the southern end of the Dry Canyon, off SW Quartz Avenue — has grown in scale as the planning process has continued, said Annie McVay, manager of Redmond's parks department.
Community surveys from fall 2020 indicated that the public wanted two things at Quartz Park that weren't included in initial plans: a parking lot and restrooms, McVay said. But those two items resulted in cost estimates jumping from $1.5 million to between $2.7 million to $4 million.
"It’s not that it’s over-budget, we just (initially) estimated not fully knowing what was going to be in the park," McVay told The Bulletin on Tuesday afternoon.
In the current plans, Quartz Park will be nearly 8 acres.
A typical Redmond neighborhood park is between 3 and 5 acres, McVay said. But unlike those other parks, which are typically crammed into tight spaces, Quartz Park has much more open space to grow, due to its location at the mouth of the Dry Canyon.
Quartz Park will serve a part of south-central Redmond that doesn't have a community park nearby. The closest city parks — Hayden Park and Baker City Park — are about a mile and a half-mile away. And both are much smaller.
"The south (end of Redmond) has grown pretty dramatically, and that is one area we could definitely use more parks," McVay said.
Mayor George Endicott agreed that Quartz Park will be in a great location. He noted that there are multiple apartment complexes that will soon be built nearby, including a massive development off SW Canal Boulevard about a half-mile away.
"We try to build (a park) within a half-mile of every home," Endicott told The Bulletin Wednesday. "In this case, with all those new projects ... you’re looking at 300-400 homes who could access it.”
However, at Tuesday evening's Redmond City Council meeting, some city councilors expressed concern that adding funding for an expanded Quartz Park could take funding away from other, future park projects.
"Rather than just saying, ‘just go ahead,’ I’d like to see what it would affect if we do it," Councilor Jay Patrick said at the meeting.
The council decided to have McVay look into this and report back later.
On Wednesday, McVay told The Bulletin that the parks department has enough funds to pay for an expanded Quartz Park, and paying more for it wouldn't hurt any future projects.
At the meeting, some councilors also expressed concern about traffic safety nearby.
The master plan shows a second, smaller portion of the park south of Quartz Avenue, dedicated for more adult-oriented games like horseshoes, bocce and cornhole.
But Quartz Avenue is a busy street, and the city's transportation system plan will eventually extend Quartz all the way across U.S. Highway 97 to the airport, Endicott and Councilor Ed Fitch pointed out at the meeting. Crossing the street and interrupting traffic flow could be a concern, they said.
McVay said the park will have a crosswalk across Quartz Avenue, likely with flashing beacon lights. And at the meeting, City Engineer Mike Caccavano said the extension of Quartz Avenue likely won't make the street much busier at the future park's location.
“It’s all surrounded by neighborhood, so putting a park here wouldn’t impact its function as a collector," Caccavano said Tuesday night.
City Councilor Clifford Evelyn told The Bulletin that he needs more information about Quartz Park before he fully supports it. However, he likes the proposed new amenities.
“I think a parking lot for the park is important, and a restroom that actually flushes," Evelyn said Wednesday. "We’re in modern times; we shouldn’t have port-a-potties lying around.”
If the park is built as planned, construction will start this summer and hopefully finish by late fall, McVay said.
If the City Council tells the parks department to scale down Quartz Park to save funding, there would be a delay due to restarting the planning process, she said. That means construction likely wouldn't start until 2022.
