In the first six months of 2017, Redmond police received more than 360 calls involving people experiencing a mental health crisis. That number has steadily increased ever since, jumping to more than 560 calls in the first six months of this year.
Helping those in crisis can be a time consuming process that requires two officers to address, said Redmond Police Capt. Devin Lewis. Meanwhile, police call volume overall continues to grow along with the city.
"What we recognize is we're having to prioritize different calls, and obviously those types of calls are a high priority," Lewis said. "That's going to be one of the challenges looking forward, making sure that we can continue to keep up with the growth of Redmond."
But help could come in the form of a general obligation bond that would fund a public safety complex for the city.
The project, which will relocate and expand the police station, is expected to include a daytime mental health triage center, which Lewis said will help give law enforcement another avenue to help address crisis calls.
The Redmond City Council last week unanimously voted to pursue a voter approved general obligation bond in May 2022. The vote came after GS Strategy Group, a company contracted by the city, presented polling data, which found that most residents would support the bond even though it would likely increase property taxes for a 20-year period.
More than 70% of people polled in July also said they would be more likely to support a measure to fund the complex if they knew it would include a mental health triage center.
Police now use resources like Deschutes County's Mobile Crisis Assessment Team, which is available 24/7, to help law enforcement with calls involving people in a mental health crisis. Officers also have the option of dropping people off at the county's stabilization center in Bend, which operates 24/7 and houses all of the county's crisis response services.
Lewis said that while the stabilization center in Bend is a great resource, an additional facility in Redmond during daytime hours would save officers the time it takes to drive to Bend, and also give people in Redmond a closer option for a drop-in visit.
The project is still in a conceptual phase, and the city is partnering with Deschutes County Behavioral Health as it proceeds with planning and design work. The city hopes to complete the complex, which is expected to cost between $20 million and $25 million, by 2025.
Janice Garceau, the county's director of behavioral health, said a mental health triage center could include anything from a couple of offices and clinicians to triage people to a larger suite of offices with resources on site that could allow stabilizing services to happen.
She said it depends on need and resources.
"I do think there's a really important conversation that has to happen around what are the actual gaps that our law enforcement partners and the community of Redmond are trying to bridge with this offering and what service model would best meet the gap needs that are identified," Garceau said.
