The 4-H and FFA auction held Saturday morning totaled $814,900 sales for youth members' animals, before any amounts contributed after the auction, said Candi Bothum, 4-H program coordinator.
There were 315 lots sold:
- 42 steers at an average price of $5,321
- 155 hogs at an average price of $2,953
- 44 goats at an average price of $1,398
- 42 sheep at an average price of $1,196
- 8 poultry lots at an average price of $706
- 24 rabbit pens at an average price of $681
There were 141 bidders onsite and 275 bidders participating online, with 216 buyers total. This was the first year the auction included an online bidding option.
