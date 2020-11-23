A Redmond woman was seriously injured after failing to make a turn on a curvy road in the Redmond area, resulting in her SUV flipping multiple times and throwing her from the vehicle early Sunday morning.
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the crash at 2:40 a.m. Sunday to the 3060 block of SW Helmholtz Way on the edge of Redmond city limits, according to a sheriff's office press release.
After an investigation that closed or reduced capacity on Helmholtz Way for eight hours, deputies determined that Redmond resident Alyssa R. Van Alstine, 33, was driving southbound in a 2004 GMC Yukon and veered off the roadway, the release stated. That resulted in the SUV rolling, throwing Van Alstine from the vehicle, the release stated.
During the crash, the SUV hit a power pole on the road shoulder, and the top of the pole broke and fell onto the road, the release stated.
Van Alstine sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, the release stated. After deputies provided initial life-saving care to her, she was taken to St. Charles Bend.
Police are investigating whether speed and alcohol played a role in the crash, and Van Alstine was likely not wearing a seatbelt, the release stated.
