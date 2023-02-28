A Redmond woman who took videos of herself sexually abusing a 6-year-old child and shared the videos with her romantic partner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday.
During an investigation of Selina Wynne Duflo, 35, federal agents also found a video that included a 2-year-old child, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Duflo was also sentenced to 12 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to the crimes on Dec. 1 at the federal courthouse in Eugene.
Duflo’s latest conviction stemmed from at least two instances in which she sexually abused a 6-year-old and provided recordings to Daniel Seibert, 30, of Lake Forest, California. Federal law enforcement said Seibert directed Duflo to abuse the child, film it and provide the recordings to him.
Federal agents reportedly found the recordings on digital devices while serving a search warrant during an investigation of Seibert in 2019.
Prosecutors accused Duflo of attempting to render the 6-year-old child unconscious by using over-the-counter drugs before having Seibert engage in sex acts with the victim, according to news reports.
Seibert was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison on Jan. 21, 2021, after pleading guilty to producing child pornography, traveling to engage in illicit sex and using a facility of commerce to induce a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
