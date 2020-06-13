A 59-year-old Redmond woman was killed Friday in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 south of Terrebonne.
Ann Marie Brock was driving north on the highway in a Chevrolet Malibu at about 3:30 p.m., preparing to turn left into a driveway, when she was struck from behind by a Nissan Rogue, according to Oregon State Police.
The impact pushed Brock’s vehicle into the southbound lane and into the path of a Toyota Highlander, driven by Stephanie Bates, 31, of Forest Grove.
Brock was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bates and her passengers, David Bates, 38, and a young girl, were transported to St. Charles Redmond with unspecified injuries.
The driver of the Nissan Rogue, James Rooks, 73, of Crooked River Ranch, and his passenger Jacquelyn Rooks, 76, were transported to St. Charles Redmond with serious injuries.
