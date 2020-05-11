A Redmond woman drowned while paddleboarding on a lake west of Sisters on Mother’s Day.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible drowning at Scout Lake, a small forest lake near Suttle Lake and U.S. Highway 20. The 43-year-old woman reportedly fell off her paddleboard and into the lake, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to deputies at the scene, the woman called out for help after falling, and her husband swam out to try and save her, said Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins. The 45-year-old woman did not have a life jacket with her.
“He was trying to help her, and he almost drowned, too, trying to save her,” Adkins said.
A canoer passing by retrieved the woman and brought her to shore, Adkins said. Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department medics attempted to do CPR on the woman but were unsuccessful.
The name of the women will be released when the sheriff’s office can confirm that her family members have been notified, Adkins said.
With more people going out to recreate as the weather gets warm and stay-at-home orders lift, Adkins said it’s important to remind people to be safe and to always have a life vest.
“This early in the spring, the waters are very cold, and it does take a toll on one’s body,” he said. “The coldness can overtake your body, and you’re not as strong as what you would be with warmer water. Always have a life vest or have one readily available to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.