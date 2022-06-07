A climbing guide from Redmond died after a fall while climbing Mount Shasta in California on Monday.
Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, was among five injured climbers who were airlifted from Avalanche Gulch in three separate rescue operations Monday, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Webster was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The others survived.
Webster's fall was reported at 8:35 a.m. and involved two climbers and Webster, their guide, who were tethered together while ascending the mountain above Helen Lake, according to a release from the sheriff's office. One climber lost footing, causing all three to slide on snow and ice 1,500 to 2,500 vertical feet down the side of the mountain, the release said.
Webster was rendered unconscious from the fall, the sheriff's office said. A nurse, who was climbing nearby, administered CPR on Webster, who was then airlifted to Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, where she was later pronounced dead, the release said.
The other two climbers were taken to area hospitals, where they are recovering.
Two other climbers injured in separate incidents Monday were also flown to Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta. Their conditions are unknown.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
