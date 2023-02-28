fentanyl guns

Some of the of methamphetamine and fentanyl seized Feb. 22 by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team, along with the Crook County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police after a traffic stop in Crook County.

 Central Oregon Drug Enforcement/submitted photo

A Redmond woman faces charges for allegedly  trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl following a long-term investigation by law enforcement authorities. 

On Feb. 22 at approximately 8 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team, along with the Crook County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police, arrested Christie Armilda Dillman, 41, of Redmond, Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team said in a news release Tuesday. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.