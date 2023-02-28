Some of the of methamphetamine and fentanyl seized Feb. 22 by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team, along with the Crook County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police after a traffic stop in Crook County.
A Redmond woman faces charges for allegedly trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl following a long-term investigation by law enforcement authorities.
On Feb. 22 at approximately 8 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team, along with the Crook County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police, arrested Christie Armilda Dillman, 41, of Redmond, Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team said in a news release Tuesday.
Investigators allege that Dillman was trafficking drugs from the Portland area to Central Oregon, where she would distribute them in Redmond and Prineville.
Dillman was arrested after being stopped by law enforcement on N Grizzly Road and NW Ryegrass Road in Crook County. During the stop, a drug sniffing dog named "Bonnie" detected the drugs leading to Dillman's arrest. During a search of her vehicle law enforcement authorities recovered the drugs in addition to money.
During the time of the traffic stop authorities also searched Dillman's home in Redmond, recovering more drugs as well as two loaded guns.
Dillman is lodged in the Crook County jail on charges of unlawful possession and attempted distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, the release said.
