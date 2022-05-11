Voters in Redmond will decide on May 17 if they want to pass a $40 million bond to fund a new police station in the rapidly growing city.
If approved, the city will tax Redmond homeowners based on the assessed value of their property to pay for the station, which city officials say is a much needed upgrade to the existing facility.
The $40 million general obligation bond translates to about 73 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The average taxpayer would pay around $148 a year, or $12 a month.
Redmond Police Chief Devin Lewis said the current building, built in the 1990s, is the same building the police department originally moved into, and was meant to accommodate 38 employees. Since then, the number of employees working at the police department has grown to over 60, and the population of Redmond has about tripled, Lewis said.
The most recent population count from the U.S. Census Bureau is 33,274 in 2021. In 2010 the population was 26,214, census bureau data showed.
The current building lacks a safe and secure lobby for people to come and engage with law enforcement officers, he said. The parking lot is also inadequate and could be more secure for officers and staff, and members of the community.
"The hope is that if we get the new station, we will have room and more support staff," Lewis said. "We would really like to start looking at different specialized teams, and unfortunately, we are unable to do that right now because we don't have the staffing or the space."
Some specialized teams Lewis has in mind include a mental health team that would initially be made up of two or three officers specially trained to deal with mental health crises, and who would work closely with licensed behavioral health workers. The model is similar to the co-responder mental health crisis team at the Bend Police Department, Lewis said.
Redmond Mayor George Endicott also supports the bond and urged voters to vote yes.
“Our current police station is not only outdated in terms of maintenance and upkeep, but also in size,” Endicott said. “We aren’t even growing our police force commensurate with the population growth, but we still have a lot more officers than we had before, and we’ve run out of room. We’ve run out of capacity."
Endicott said the police station project was developed with a consulting firm and while it is not going to be extravagant, it is expected to be functional and practical for Redmond, which has seen significant and steady growth in the past decades.
The new police station project has been in the works since April, and if accepted by voters is expected to be up and running by 2024 or 2025 at a cost of around $49 million.
The bond measure would cover the $40 million for construction, while the rest of the $9 million will come from the federal government and the city's general fund.
