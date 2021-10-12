The city of Redmond will host a virtual open house so the community can learn about a planned wetlands complex.
The Redmond Wetlands Complex will expand the city’s existing wastewater treatment facility, located at 5801 NW Way, utilizing ponds and wetlands engineered to treat effluent while creating a habitat for plants, wildlife and community recreational opportunities, a news release said.
The open house will be hosted online via Zoom Oct. 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. The open house will include information about the project's design, its timeline and opportunities for the community to share feedback on the city’s plans.
Redmond has experienced significant growth since the installation of its current wastewater treatment facility in 1978, according to the release. This growth is projected to continue, with Redmond’s population reaching 54,000 by 2045. The city’s current system can process and treat 2.8 million gallons per day. The system will need to increase capacity to 4.6 million gallons per day to accommodate the projected growth.
“The Redmond Wetlands Complex is an exciting opportunity to meet Redmond’s growing needs in a cost-effective and sustainable manner," said Ryan Kirchner, manager of Redmond's Wastewater Division. "The environmentally friendly treatment system will also create new opportunities to experience nature and view wildlife in our community."
City and project staff will be available during the event for questions. To send questions before the virtual open house or for more information on the project, visit www.RedmondWetlandsComplex.com or call 541-504-5083.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.