The city of Redmond is almost finished with updating its comprehensive plan, a document that dictates and manages the city’s growth over the next two decades. But before city staff can complete it, additional public feedback is needed.
The city is hosting a Redmond 2040 public meeting on Feb. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Redmond City Hall. Staffers will present their nearly-complete vision statement for Redmond’s future, particularly in regards to land use.
The city’s draft vision statement for its new comprehensive plan, which touches on everything from parks to transportation to business, was crafted partly from Redmond citizens’ feedback from earlier public hearings. The city last updated its comprehensive plan in 2001.
This will be one of the last public outreach events on this topic, said city spokesperson Heather Cassaro. At the public meeting, attendees will be polled on their feelings on the near-finished comprehensive plan.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.