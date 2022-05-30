Law enforcement officers arrested a Redmond man accused of multiple thefts after he gave chase and barricaded himself in an apartment Sunday afternoon.
Derek Andersen, 29, was arrested on multiple charges, according to a press release from the Redmond Police Department.
Earlier that morning, Redmond police responded to reports of a theft at the Wilco Farm Stores, according to the release. Police reviewed security footage and identified a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer they said was associated with other thefts from vehicles over the last several weeks.
Police say officers later found the suspect's SUV in the Lowe's parking lot. Authorities said Andersen stole items from Lowe's before returning to the vehicle and fleeing, hitting several shopping carts and jumping a curb as he left the parking lot.
Officers then located the SUV at the Ridgemont Apartments complex in Redmond, and believed Andersen was alone in one of the apartments. Police activated members of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team, who arrested Andersen a short time later on charges of theft, reckless driving, eluding, reckless endangering and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
