Redmond’s Centennial Park water spray feature has extended its operating hours in advance of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Starting Friday, the spray feature opens two hours earlier, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, according to the city of Redmond.
The Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District will provide a kiosk that serves snacks and amenities such as sunscreen.
People with questions can reach the city at 541-504-2000 or visit www.redmondoregon.gov/government/departments/parks-division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.