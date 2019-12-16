After receiving a $19,000 grant, the Redmond Senior Center will be hiring an executive director to help fundraise and increase awareness for the organization.

Suzanne Michaels, a volunteer at the senior center and member of the Redmond Council For Senior Citizens, which operates the senior center, said hiring a director will bring in consistent revenue.

Unlike the Bend Senior Center, which is operated by the tax-supported Bend Park & Recreation District, the Redmond Senior Center is primarily donation-funded, she said.

“We’ve been operating on a shoestring budget for years,” Michaels said.

“We’ve never had anybody that’s dedicated any amount of time to bringing funds into the center, and that’s going to be their primary objective.”

The senior center only has two paid staff members, Michaels said. Along with grants and donations, it also receives income from dues paid by members. Those who join pay $30 per year per person, or $50 for couples.

Located in central Redmond, the senior center has been open for more than 70 years. It offers various activities and services for members, such as tai chi, card games, a pickleball court and health fairs ran by St. Charles Health System.

The organization served over 41,000 meals in 2018, with the majority delivered to seniors’ homes through the federally funded Meals on Wheels program, according to Michaels.

Despite its many years of operation, Michaels said many Redmond residents haven’t heard of the senior center. The new executive director will run a media campaign to spread the word, helping to increase revenue from dues.

“A lot of people don’t know we exist, even though we’ve been here for 70 years,” Michaels said.

According to the U.S. Census, nearly 16% of Redmond residents were age 65 or older in 2018.

The $19,000 grant comes from the Oregon Community Foundation, with contributions from various funds, including the Robert W. Chandler II Fund.

The Council for Senior Citizens hopes to hire an executive director within 60 days, Michaels said.