The Redmond School District wants the community to help interview candidates to replace retiring Superintendent Mike McIntosh.
Those interested in joining the Community Stakeholder Panel — a group of volunteers who will interview the finalists for the superintendent position on March 9 and 10 — can apply on the school district's website. Applications are available in both English and Spanish.
Members of the panel must live within the Redmond School District boundaries, which include Redmond and its surrounding rural area, Tumalo and Terrebonne. The application is open to school district staff, parents, students and other community members.
Those selected must be available to interview superintendent finalists on Monday, March 9, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Tuesday, March 10, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 24. The volunteer panelists will be announced at the Redmond School Board meeting Feb. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.