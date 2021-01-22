Nearly 7,500 students in Redmond schools will have to wait about three weeks longer than planed before they can return to in-person learning, Redmond School District announced Friday afternoon.
The district said it will delay its return to classrooms to Feb. 22, 20 days after the original plan.
Superintendent Charan Cline said a primary reason for the delay was because too many school staffers are currently in COVID-19 quarantine, which would make staffing schools difficult.
"It was clear that it was going to be hard to reopen on the 2nd because of personnel," Cline told The Bulletin Friday.
Cline declined to say how many staffers were in quarantine, but noted that it was a higher number than when Redmond had to temporarily shutter limited in-person classes in early December, when there were 91 students and staff combined in quarantine.
A recent COVID-19 outbreak at St. Charles Redmond also sent a warning about reopening schools on Feb. 2, Cline said.
"We believe our schools are safe places," he said. "But as the St. Charles incident has demonstrated, even people who are well-trained can make mistakes, and the virus can spread.”
Furthermore, all Redmond teachers who want to be vaccinated will have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Feb. 22, Cline said. This means that when schools reopen by that time, staff shortages due to quarantine will be a much more minor issue, he said.
“On the 22nd, when our staff have been vaccinated, we can call (students) back," Cline said. "It would take a major natural disaster to change that.”
Teacher vaccinations began Thursday in Deschutes County. District spokesperson Sheila Miller said Redmond officials do not know how many of their teachers have been vaccinated so far.
Cline said he sympathized with families who may be upset about the reopening delay.
"I want to get students back as much as anybody," he said. "But by doing this, it creates a much more stable (school).”
Central Oregon's other large school district, Bend-La Pine Schools, is sticking with its plan of a tiered reopening, beginning Monday with K-3 students, according to Superintendent Lora Nordquist.
"Our plans remain unchanged at this time," Nordquist wrote in a text, via Bend-La Pine spokesperson Julianne Repman. "The district continues to monitor the data and will provide an update at Tuesday’s (school) board meeting."
Barry Branaugh, a social studies teacher at Ridgeview High School and a board member of the Redmond Education Association teachers' union, said he's heard both frustration and relief from fellow teachers about the reopening delay.
Branaugh personally found the decision unfortunate but necessary, as too many staffers are quarantining from COVID-19 at the moment, he told The Bulletin.
“If we were to bring kids back, and we didn’t have enough staff, we’d have to go right back into distance learning," he said. "That’s even more frustrating than the additional wait time.”
Local parents also had a mixed response to the delay.
Sarah Miller, whose second-graderer attends Hugh Hartman Elementary School, said she was relieved by the school district's decision.
"As much as I’m anxious to have my daughter back in school, I thought it was premature to do it before the teachers had the opportunity to get vaccinated,” she said.
Stephanie Oster — a parent of a fourth-grader at M.A. Lynch Elementary and a senior at Redmond High School — was angry at the reopening delay. She called it a political decision, and disliked that the district gave families false hope of an earlier return to in-person learning.
"I think it's a crock," Oster said. "All they do is gain a little ground with the parents, then lose it all by jerking us around by pushing it back more.”
