Four finalists have been chosen to replace Mike McIntosh, who is retiring July 1, as the superintendent of the Redmond School District.
Two of the finalists are already superintendents in other school districts: Charan Cline has led the Yamhill-Carlton School District, in rural western Oregon, since 2012 and Lexi Cunningham has been superintendent at the Salt Lake City School District, in Utah's capital city, since 2016.
One candidate, Lee Loving, has local ties. Loving has been Ridgeview High School's principal since the school opened in 2012, and served as Redmond High School's principal before that.
The final candidate, Pablo Ortega, is the English Learners Program director for Iowa's largest school district, Des Moines Public Schools.
The four superintendent finalists will be interviewed on Monday and Tuesday in Redmond, according to a school district press release. The Redmond School Board will announce the new superintendent at the end of March, the release stated.
