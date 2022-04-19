The Redmond School District has announced the hiring of a new principal at Obsidian Middle School — Evan Grant.
The district selected Grant, the school’s assistant principal since 2020, for the top job starting July 1, according to a press release from the district.
“Obsidian is a special place and my experience during the last two years serving as assistant principal has been an enormous privilege,” Grant said. “I look forward to stepping in as principal to lead our amazing students, staff, and the Obsidian community.”
Grant has worked for the district since 2015, when he was a teacher at Tumalo Community School. Before that, he was a teacher in Poway, California, for five years.
Grant replaces Jensine Peterson, who was the middle school’s principal since 2020.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.