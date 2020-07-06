Some students in the Redmond School District may be back to in-person instruction this fall, according to tentative plans released by the district Friday.
The preliminary plans, which come after the district moved to remote instruction in the spring to prevent transmission of COVID-19, call for elementary school students to be fully in-person and older students to split their time between in-person and remote learning. All students will have the option to be fully remote if they prefer.
For younger students in grades K-5, the district intends to hold all classes face-to-face, according to the plan. School schedules might look different, including the possibility of an earlier release, as the district considers increasing instruction time and decreasing interaction between "cohorts" of students.
Middle and high school students will have the option of a hybrid schedule, according to the plan. That means half of a school's population would come to campus every other day to improve social distancing conditions while the other half completes online work remotely.
All students will also have the option to complete all of their instruction remotely if they don't want to come to campus or aren't safe doing so. Those students could transition to hybrid or in-person instruction at the end of the semester or trimester, according to the plan.
"We have to remain as flexible as possible," said Superintendent Charan Cline, who joined the district just two days before the district announced its preliminary plans.
The district made the choice to have elementary students come to campus "in order to make sure our economy could go back to work and (parents) could go back to work," Cline said, since the school system serves as child care for many of the district's working parents.
A lot of class material will be conducted online, even for students who come to campus, Cline said. The district will use the Canvas learning management system to provide assignments and lessons remotely.
In elementary schools, staff will ensure safe social distancing by hosting smaller classes, sometimes in nonclassroom areas like cafeterias or libraries. In those spaces, students might work on online assignments before rotating to see their teachers throughout the day.
That'll happen in upper grades too, where students will work remotely off campus one day and meet with their teachers on campus the next.
Though Friday's plan didn't mention students wearing face masks to school, Cline encourages wearing protective equipment to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. State guidance requires close-contact staff to wear face coverings but only recommends that students do so — though schools must provide instruction in some form to students who don't wear face coverings.
The district also plans to get internet access for students who need to complete their classes online. In the spring, the district was delayed in shipping around 500 internet hotspots to families who didn't otherwise have internet access, but that process will be smoother now that the district already has the hotspots on hand, Cline said.
Students who choose to go fully online will use a different system that's already been in use, one that just needs "scaling up," Cline said. About 10% of respondents to a recent district survey said they'd prefer that option.
However, the district's plans are still in a preliminary phase and could still change based on guidance from the Oregon Education Department and Gov. Kate Brown, whose executive orders shuttered in-person classes in the spring.
"If the amount of cases spikes, she may not reopen schools at all," Cline said. "It's very possible we may have to open and shut things."
COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Oregon and Deschutes County over the past few weeks, though there's no telling what the outlook will be months from now. Instead, the district is preparing for the possibility that groups of students may need to move to online learning for periods of time.
Bend-La Pine Schools released a similar plan last week, with the hope of having elementary students in person and middle and high schoolers on a hybrid model. Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist noted similar concerns that a significant increase in cases could mean more lasting school closures.
Redmond's plan didn't address transportation concerns or exact schedules, but the district intends to release more information on those topics and another survey about families' preferences in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, Cline encourages parents to make sure their students are safe and healthy before the school year starts by telling them the importance of wearing protective equipment, washing their hands and not hugging their friends when they see them in the fall.
