After a nationwide search and community input, Charan Cline of Yamhill was selected as the new Redmond School District superintendent.
Cline was chosen by the district's board of directors Tuesday. He will replace Mike McIntosh, who is retiring July 1.
Cline, the superintendent of Yamhill Carlton School District, has been a school administrator for 19 years. He has been a high school assistant principal, a middle school principal, a district school improvement director and a superintendent, according to a press release from Redmond School District.
Cline will begin a three-year contract July 1.
“During my visits to the district, I was impressed by the obvious commitment of school board members, administrators, teachers and staff members," Cline said in a statement released by the district. "I look forward to partnering with staff, parents, and community members to continue to improve outcomes for all of our students."
Cline holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Western Oregon State College and a master’s degree in geography from the University of Oregon. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from George Fox University.
