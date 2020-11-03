In initial results Tuesday night, a Redmond School District bond was comfortably passing, with nearly 58% of voters supporting it.
If results hold, the $27.5 million school bond will fund construction of two six-classroom wings at Tom McCall and Vern Patrick elementary schools, as well as make security and maintenance upgrades in every school in the Redmond School District.
Voters in the Redmond area won’t see a hike on their taxes, as the district refinanced existing bonds due to the financial downturn.
The most recent Redmond School District bond narrowly failed in November 2018.
Charan Cline, superintendent of Redmond School District, was optimistic that initial results would hold and the school district would pass its first bond in 12 years. He said he was thankful for voters in the district for their support.
“Redmond’s a growing community that wants to grow well,” Cline said. “To do that, they know they have to have great schools, and this is a great investment to make sure that happens.”
A full list of what the bond will pay for can be found at redmondschoolbond.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.