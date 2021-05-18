Most of the four races for Redmond School Board were extremely close in early, unofficial results Tuesday night, with only one leader, Jill Cummings, having a margin greater than 750 votes over the next candidate.
Cummings, with about 47% of the vote earlyTuesday from the Deschutes and Jefferson county clerks’ offices, was leading her three-candidate race for the Position 3 seat over Lavon Medlock and Ron Osmundson, who received about 29% and 24% of the vote, respectively.
“I know the night’s not over, but I’m feeling confident where the numbers are at this point,” Cummings said.
The lone incumbent candidate, Shawn Hartfield, held a lead of slightly more than 300 votes over challenger Stephanie Hunter in early results. Hartfield received about 54% of the early vote compared to nearly 46% for Hunter.
Hartfield said she felt optimistic about the early results and was ready to get back to work.
“I’m ready to forge ahead and start a big recovery plan for these kids, teachers and parents to get normalcy back,” she said.
Michelle Salinas’ lead over Michael Summers was even smaller, with an 81-vote difference in early results for the Position 2 seat. Salinas received about 39% of the vote, Summers 37%, and Rachel Visinoni about 9%. Lacey Butts, who dropped out of the race, still snagged nearly 14% of the vote.
Salinas said the extremely close results were nerve-wracking.
“I have no fingernails left because I’ve chewed them all off,” she said.
With about 32% of the vote, Keri Lopez led the race for the Position 4 seat in early results. Bob Perry, who dropped out of the race, received about 24% of the early vote. Carmen Lawson and Oscar Gonzalez were close behind, receiving about 23% and 21% of early votes, respectively. There was only a 442-vote gap between Lopez and Gonzalez in early returns.
“I’m feeling like it’s too close to be comfortable,” Lopez said.
