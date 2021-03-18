Tim Carpenter, chair of the Redmond School Board, resigned from the board Wednesday evening, effective immediately.
Carpenter's seat, which doesn't expire until June 2023, will be filled by appointment, according to a school district press release. Those interested in applying must do so by April 1. Applicants must have lived within the Redmond School District — which consists of Redmond, Tumalo, Terrebonne and the surrounding areas — for at least a year, and must be a registered voter, the release states.
Carpenter had served two separate six-year stints with the Redmond School Board, and is a Redmond High School graduate, the release stated. Vice-chair Shawn Hartfield will become the new board chair.
Those interested in registering for Carpenter's seat can visit www.redmondschools.org or call Executive Assistant Gina Blanchette at 541-923-8250 for more information.
