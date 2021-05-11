Editor's note: This is the second of two mini-profiles of Redmond School Board candidates in the May 18 election.
The most competitive races on the May 18 ballot are for the Redmond School District. Eleven candidates are running for four seats, with only one incumbent in the mix.
All six candidates running for positions 3 and 4 interviewed in this article have never served on the board, and none have held elected office.
Position 3
Jill Cummings said she is familiar with both the financial world — she's an administrator with Summit Bank — and, as a mother of two Redmond students, the education world.
“I think we’re dealing with the two most important things to most people: their kids and money," said Cummings, 41. "I feel uniquely qualified with both.”
Two of Cummings' main concerns about Redmond schools deal with the ripple effects of COVID-19: learning loss and falling enrollment. The student population fell by 400 this school year, and the district is only planning for about 250 of those students to return in September. State funding is tied to student population.
"For budgets, that’s going to wreak havoc," Cummings said of the enrollment drop.
If elected, Cummings said she'd push the school board to record its meetings. At the moment, Redmond School Board meetings are exclusively held over Zoom due to COVID-19, but are not posted online for later viewing on YouTube. This was also the case before the pandemic, when meetings were held in-person.
"Sometimes, even when we have in-person (meetings), I don’t know if ... other parents would be comfortable or available to engage in a meeting," Cummings said. "We’re dealing with taxpayer funds, and there should be transparency.”
Lavon Medlock, a health care administrator for St. Charles Health Services and a mother of two Elton Gregory Middle School students, said her passion for education started early.
Growing up in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, her parents told her that education could provide opportunity, and encouraged her to attend college in the United States.
"It opened doors to me that otherwise wouldn’t have been opened, and I want to create that same opportunity for students locally," Medlock, 43, said.
Medlock is a member of Redmond School District's equity task force, which was formed in September 2020 to address inequities in local education. Celebrating diversity — whether it's diversity of race, gender or thought — is important for helping local students succeed in the modern world, she said.
"We need to ensure we’re setting our students up for success in a global economy," Medlock said.
Medlock noted she would also bring fiscal experience to the school board. Before working for St. Charles, she kept a day spa in downtown Bend afloat during the Great Recession, she said.
“When candidates talk about fiscal prudency, talking about it and actually having demonstrated it are two different things," Medlock said. "And I have demonstrated it."
Ron Osmundson, a day-care co-owner and former assistant football coach at Ridgeview High School, said he was prompted to run for school board after being dismayed from seeing online school first-hand. If elected, he hopes to make some curriculum changes that are easier for younger students and have a heavier emphasis on post-school adult life, he said.
"A lot of the curriculum was tough on students, like they didn’t understand," said Osmundson, 40. "Sometimes the teacher was a little too strict and was starting to get unnerved with students."
Osmundson has three children, with the oldest expected to start kindergarten at Sage Elementary School in the fall. He ran for Redmond City Council in November 2020, landing in fifth place out of nine candidates with about 11.5% of the vote. He is currently an appointed member of the city's budget committee.
One of Osmundson's top issues with Redmond schools are high schools hosting vaccine clinics without requiring parental consent, he said.
"What scares me is that these kids are able to make these decisions without getting any kind of guidance or any kind of thought into it by their parents," he said. "They’ll just do it by themselves or be pressed under peer pressure to get them.”
In the state of Oregon, teens age 15 and older can agree to medical services — including immunization — without parental consent, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Osmundson also said he doesn't believe students should have to wear face masks in schools. He said teachers need to be able to see students' faces so they can tell if they're struggling with an assignment.
"I believe in not being masked in the classroom," Osmundson said. “I like to see how kids react, see the emotions on their faces."
Mask wearing, along with other COVID-19 precautions, are mandated by the state government and are not under local school district control.
Position 4
Oscar Gonzalez, currently a staffer with Bend nonprofit Latino Community Association, was an administrator for the KIPP Academy charter school in Houston in the '90s and '00s. That school had students attend class during summer to keep them from losing knowledge — and that's something he'd like to implement in Redmond.
“It’s just a radical, revolutionary concept that worked, especially for our kids, who were already two or three years behind," said Gonzalez, 60. "I really feel strongly that kids taking summer off is so antiquated.”
Gonzalez's children are grown adults, he said.
Gonzalez also believes the Redmond School Board — which is entirely white — needs Latino representation. As of October 2019, 18% of Redmond students identified as Latino or Hispanic.
"A lot of kids that typically fall through the cracks ... I don’t think they really had much of a voice at the table," said Gonzalez, who identifies as Latino. "I felt compelled to be that voice.”
Local schools also need to reform how they discipline students, Gonzalez said.
"We’ve got to get away from this notion that suspensions and expulsions are the solution," he said. "We’ve got to get creative and make those situations teachable moments.”
Carmen Lawson is the only teacher running for a Redmond board seat — she teaches kindergarten at Madras Elementary School. She believes that experience gives her an advantage in figuring out how to best help students and keep Redmond teachers happy.
"I can collaborate well with staff and teachers and administrators, and understand the stressors they’re in, because it’s the job I do every day," said Lawson, 42. "Whatever decisions (the board) is making, it affects the workplace of a teacher, and the workplace of a teacher is the environment of students’ learning.”
Lawson has three sons in Redmond schools: one each at Redmond High School, Elton Gregory Middle School and John Tuck Elementary.
Collecting and using data to improve schools is another goal of Lawson's, if elected. These stats could be used to find what areas students need extra assistance in, or how students of color feel about their school experience, she said.
Lawson also wants to make extracurricular activities more accessible to all students who don't speak English or can't afford sports or music equipment.
"They need communication, so they know there are supports for them, so all students can do the activities their white middle-class peers would do normally,” she said.
Keri Lopez, an administrative assistant for Bend contractor Rogue Builders, said her top priority is keeping students learning in-person next fall. She's worried about all students being forced back to distance learning, she said.
“It should be something people need to think about," Lopez, 41, said. "I’m concerned about it."
However, part- or fully-online school programs should be made available for students and teachers who prefer it, she said.
Lopez is the mother of a fifth grader at Tumalo Community School and a sixth grader at Obsidian Middle School.
If elected, Lopez said she'd want to increase opportunities for parent involvement in local schools. One example is allowing parents back into classrooms to volunteer, which hasn't been allowed since the pandemic began.
"That really is important for teachers, to feel supported," Lopez said. "They have the opportunity to say (to parents), ‘Hey, can you run and make copies of this, so I can eat my lunch?’"
