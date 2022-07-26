stock_Redmond

Redmond School District

The Redmond School Board approved a controversial former Bend principal to fill an open board seat for the upcoming school year, drawing concern from some parents whose children attended the high school she led for more than six years.

Alice DeWittie, the former principal of Summit High School in Bend, was unanimously appointed by the board June 22 to fill the vacant seat after board member Jill Cummings resigned. DeWittie is scheduled to take the oath of office at a Redmond School Board meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The position runs through June 30, 2023, according to the district’s agenda.

