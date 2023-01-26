stock_Redmond

The Redmond School Board on Wednesday appointed Eric Lea, a resident of Redmond, to fill the vacated seat of Bob Perry.

Lea, a clinical researcher and a co-founder of Southwest Charter School in Portland, will serve the remainder of Perry’s term until June 30 after the board voted unanimously on his appointment. The seat will go back up for grabs in the May election.

