The Redmond School District on Monday passed a resolution making masks optional in schools when Oregon lifts its indoor mask mandate, nullifying a previous and controversial decision to defy the state's mask mandate.
The board’s unanimous decision, approved during a special meeting, came just hours before Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregon would join California and Washington in lifting its indoor mask mandate March 12.
That means Redmond students can shed their facial coverings in the classroom March 14.
Board members welcomed the state’s recent decisions to move up the end of indoor mask mandates in Oregon, which comes during a steady statewide decline in coronavirus cases.
But the board’s latest move came amid mounting pressure from state agencies, and employee unions, after the board passed a resolution Feb. 16 that would take pandemic mitigation from the district’s control and hand it to the discretion of parents and guardians.
That resolution, in effect, would have made masks optional starting Wednesday, well ahead of the state's previous March 31 deadline for lifting masks. Superintendent Charan Cline told the board during the Feb. 16 meeting that the district was asking teachers to break the law.
The board’s move Monday represents a walk-back from its defiant position earlier this month. Its previous resolution placed the district in legal jeopardy and teachers at risk of losing their state-issued teaching licenses.
After passing the resolution earlier this month, the district received a letter from the Oregon Health Authority threatening daily $500 fines per school. With 13 schools, that would amount to $6,500 in fines per day, beginning as soon as the previous resolution moved forward.
The Oregon Department of Education also informed the district that it would not receive reimbursements for federal spending if it lifted masks early, Cline said in the meeting.
“We would be racking up substantial fines on day one,” Cline said.
Michael Summers, who drafted the previous resolution alongside board chairwoman Shawn Hartfield and stood by its legality in the Feb. 16 meeting, described the board’s decision Monday as a “win.”
Summers previously emphasized the importance of taking local control back and making masks optional earlier than the state’s original March 31 deadline. He said in the Feb. 16 meeting that the board’s resolution would put the government “back in its lane.”
But on Monday, he said that the date for making facial coverings optional “is not the hill I’m dying on.”
